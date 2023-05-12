Boohoo partners with Pantone on collection for Mental Health Awareness Month

Fast fashion retailer Boohoo has unveiled a collaborative collection with colour authority Pantone which the duo said falls in line with Mental Health Awareness Month.

To link with this, the collaborators selected colours that were “vibrant” and “mood-enhancing” for “purposeful product” that hopes to inspire a positive mindset and encourage consumers to “connect emotionally through colour”.

The Boohoo X Pantone collection offers 13 different styles in eight colourways, including ‘Poison Green’ which encourages “balance” and ‘Love Bird’ which is believed to inspire “new growth”.

Garments in the line include jogger sets, bodysuits and towel co-ords, with a matching tote bag.

In a release, Penelope Armstrong, Boohoo’s design manager, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Pantone to offer consumers mood-boosting styles.

“This collection gives our shoppers that much-needed dopamine stimulus whether you opt for a head to toe colour pop, or a mix and match of your favourite colours.”

Boohoo X Pantone collection. Image: Boohoo