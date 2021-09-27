Boohoo publishes list of 1,100 international factories in transparency push

Boohoo has published a list of 1,100 factories it uses internationally as part of its transparency pledge announced last year following allegations of worker exploitation at the fast fashion giant.

The transparency pledge was revealed in 2020 as part of a broader Agenda for Change programme announced by the company following an independent review that found “many failings” across its UK supply chain.

The review was sparked by an undercover investigation by The Sunday Times that alleged certain factories in Leicester supplying clothing to Boohoo were forcing employees to work while sick with Covid-19 and paying just 3.50 pounds per hour.

The review set out 17 recommendations which were broken down into 34 deliverables.

Boohoo said Monday that 28 of these items, which are governed by a KPMG review cycle, have been completed, while the rest are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Boohoo already published a full list of its UK suppliers in March, which revealed it had cut ties with hundreds of factories.

The group also announced Monday it plans to sign the International Accord for Health and Safety.