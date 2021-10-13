Boohoo to launch collection with Megan Fox

E-tailer Boohoo is collaborating with actress Megan Fox on an autumn collection.

Working alongside the brand and Fox is stylist Maeve Reilly. The collection is set to be released on October 19, with over forty different styles. This includes pieces such as a retro padded-shoulder blazer dress, a zebra print trench coat and a varsity jacket.

Fox, who is best known for her work in the ‘Transformers’ films, cult classic ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and the series ‘New Girl’, spoke of her excitement to collaborate with Boohoo saying that the brand “really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

Set to be photographed by Felisha Tolentino, notable for her work with Forever 21 and Urban Decay, this collection will be designed by both Fox and Reilly.

“I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years,” said Fox. “Especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that.”