BoohooMan unveils second collaboration with rapper Quavo

American rapper, songwriter and record producer, Quavo has followed up his 2019 collaboration with online retailer BoohooMan with a second limited-edition drop following “enormous demand” for his debut collection.

“The success of the first drop was huge,” explained Samir Kamani, chief executive of BoohooMan in a statement. “After persistent demand from our consumers and Huncho’s fans, Quavo and I knew we had to drop a part 2.”

The debut 200-piece collection for spring/summer 2019 was inspired by and embodied Quavo’s style, and the second collaboration is no different featuring streetwear designs featuring “simple silhouettes and popping graphics in fresh fun colourways,” shared the brand.

The second drop launches globally at BoohooMan on April 8, and features matching sets to mix and match full looks with coordinating accessories all in bandana prints, tie-dye, and classic acid washes.

The collection includes 100 pieces, including read-to-ready, footwear and accessories, such as chained sunglasses, printed slides and socks, alongside distressed denim, bold and bright sweat sets, and even matching face masks.

Head of design at BoohooMan, Shane Chin, said: “Working on this second drop with Quavo came so naturally to all involved. Quavo has a really distinctive style, so despite the majority of it being striking, it is ultimately all very wearable, which is what we do best – provide products that speak to the uniqueness in us all.”

Quavo, added: “Collaborating with BoohooMan is special because they just really are the first team that let me open my creative mindset and just bring my ideas to life. When I met the team they were young and represented the culture so I thought, OK, we can collaborate and do something special. I’m happy for it to come around again. This time it’s better!”

BoohooMan x Quavo collection price points ranging from 12 - 80 US dollars.

Images: Courtesy of BoohooMan