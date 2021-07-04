Bottega Veneta to host next salon show in Detroit, Michigan

Bottega Veneta is to take its next salon presentation to Detroit, Michigan. The Italian luxury house on Friday said it would stage its Spring Summer 2022 collection this October in America’s music and motor capital, after previously hosting salon events in Berlin and London.

Salon 03 will be the third event since the start of the pandemic, which the Kering-owned label has shown outside of traditional fashion weeks in its native Milan, where its headquarters is based.

Like all Bottega Veneta events, the release of any news and images is tightly controlled and distributed after the company closed its social media account on Instagram last year. The company made a soft exit from traditional marketing strategies, removing itself from the daily drudge of posting news, releasing instead its own digital zine, Issued by Bottega, a smorgasbord of graphics, music and inspiration, featuring artist collabs mixed with images of its own product.

The show is set to take place on October 21st in front of a live audience, although final details have yet to be announced.