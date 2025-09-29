Bottega Veneta unveils its “soft functionality” in Milan

Milan - British designer Louise Trotter made her debut for Bottega Veneta in Milan on Saturday. She presented a collection focused on “soft functionality” with structured garments in soft, draped fabrics.

The collection featured leather coats and wide-shouldered suits. Voluminous fur-style tops, one in a shimmering gold, were paired with figure-hugging skirts.

Bottega Veneta SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Other dresses were more fitted, enveloping the body and lined with cotton to glide over the skin. The collection centred on tailoring and the softest leathers, as well as satin and wool.

Large bags in various colours, crafted from the brand's iconic 'intrecciato' woven leather, were carried under the arm. Trotter, who was appointed last December, said she drew inspiration for this debut collection from the years following the company's founding in Vicenza in 1966 and its expansion into the US.

Bottega Veneta SS26 bags. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This influenced her decision not to place a logo on the bags, allowing the craftsmanship to speak for itself. “I think the initial period between 1966 and 1977 is a good starting point for me. I discovered this kind of soft functionality in the bags, a liberation for women at that time,” said the British creative director.

Bottega Veneta SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

“I also believe I discovered this bold confidence. To carry a bag without a logo, you need to be self-assured.” She recalled Laura Braggion, Bottega Veneta's first female creative director, who was part of Andy Warhol's circle in New York.

Bottega Veneta SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

“I imagined her journey, her freedom as an archetypal Italian woman moving to New York, and how that experience was a liberation for her,” she reflected. Having previously worked at French fashion houses Carven, Lacoste and Joseph, Louise Trotter succeeds Franco-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, who has moved to Chanel.

Bottega Veneta SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

She stated that working with the resources of the Italian company, which is owned by French luxury giant Kering, was like “opening a box of sweets”.

All luxury brands have suffered in recent years from a slowdown in spending by Chinese consumers. Bottega Veneta, however, has been more resilient than its counterparts in the Kering group, particularly Gucci, with sales up by 1 percent in the first half of 2025.