Brazilian designer and Central Saint Martins alumna Adrianne Weber, a rising star at LFW

London - Adrianne Weber is a Brazilian designer based in London, who, at just 30 years old, has successfully made her mark on the British capital's Fashion Week.

Born in Sao Paulo, Weber launched her brand in late 2022 and entered the select group of designers featured at London Fashion Week for their fall/winter collections, an event that took place from February 16 to February 20.

Adrianne Weber AW24, London Fashion Week. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

This is the second time Weber has participated in the prestigious London event, following her spring/summer collection presentation in the British capital last September.

"I had only been running my brand for five months, I applied, and was selected. It was also a big surprise for me. The British Fashion Council (BFC) perhaps saw potential," the young designer told AFP with a smile.

Following her first runway show in September, she presented her fall/winter 2024 collection to 300 guests on Saturday, February 17, definitely more than the 120 guests who attended her first show.

"Produce less, seek impact"

For her second showing in London, with black and leather as the main elements, Adrianne Weber selected just over twenty outfits, composing a collection designed "for the contemporary woman."

Adrianne Weber AW24, London Fashion Week. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Adrianne Weber AW24, London Fashion Week. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight.

"When I create, I think of the woman I am dressing as a blank canvas. Black is the base, but then other pieces are added to complement it, as black is a universal colour, classic and neutral," Adrianne Weber explained to the AFP.

She mentioned that she does not "like to make very large collections," preferring instead to "produce less and seek impact."

"For me, quality is very important because a garment can be very beautiful without being well-made," she pointed out.

The Brazilian designer advocates for eco-friendly fashion, using UK-sourced nappa lamb leather made from deadstock material.

"We use products that would otherwise end up as waste. Leather is a durable and easily recyclable material. By supporting local artisans, we reduce our carbon footprint," by shortening the transport chain, the designer explained in a presentation text.

Studies in London

Adrianne Weber left her native Sao Paulo with her family when she was five years old, first moving to Barcelona and then to Lisbon. The designer always knew she would end up in the world of fashion.

"I believe it's something I was born to do. There isn't a moment I recall deciding that this was my calling. It's always been there; it's me," she says. At the age of 17, she moved to London to study at fashion school Central Saint Martins, which has produced, among others, Sarah Burton, John Galliano, Stella McCartney, and Alexander McQueen as alumni.

After graduating in fashion design and advertising marketing, between London and Lisbon, she moved to Paris in 2018 to complete a master degree in luxury brand management and worked for designers like Victoria Beckham, Jonathan Saunders, and Mary Katrantzou.

She spent four years in Paris but her dream was to return to London, a place where young creators find it easier to establish their brands.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and edit from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.