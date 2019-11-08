Brioni to show at Pitti Uomo

As Brioni works on making a comeback, they have decided to go back to a place where they'd long been quite popular, Pitti Uomo. The Itatlian men's tradeshow, which attracts buyers and editors from all around the globe, will be taking place from January 7 to 10.

Brioni is set to show a presentation on the opening day at a yet to be announced location. Recently, Briono staged a presentation during MIlan Men's Fashion Week. Since Brioni was acquired by Kering in 2012 they have worked on adjusting their brand position. Street style star and former MyTheresa fashion director Justin O'Shea had briefly served as creative director of the brand when they attempted a more street style direction, but that was short lived.

This year marks Brioni's 75th anniversary, and they have opted to stick to their tailoring heritage. With tailored clothes on the rise again, returning their roots can stand to serve Brioni's sales justice.

The next season of Pitti Uomo already has an impressive set of headlining acts including Jil Sander, Stefano Pilati, and Telfar Clemens. It is time for Brioni to return as if they never said goodbye.

photo: brioni.com