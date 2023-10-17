British Beauty Week returning this October

The British Beauty Council’s annual British Beauty Week is returning later this month, from October 26 to 30, celebrating “the power of beauty”.

The event is designed to be part celebration and part education to bring together brands, consumers, press and policymakers, while placing a spotlight on the 25-billion-pound British beauty industry, product innovations and new brands.

Millie Kendall, chief executive of the British Beauty Council, said in a statement: “We are so excited about this year’s event. We hope this year’s British Beauty Week will not only highlight the industry’s success but also launch it into a whole new era of growth, prosperity and innovation.

“Few industries in the country are as diverse, inclusive and life-enhancing as the beauty industry – it’s time people realised its power.”

Kicking off British Beauty Week will be the ‘Beauty Night Out consumer event on October 26, where beauty brands across the UK will be offering discounts, special events, masterclasses, and one-off events.

Highlights will include late-night shopping across all Space NK stores, Benefit stores, the Boots Long Acre flagship store and Neals Yard, and a treasure hunt around Covent Garden with KMI.

British Beauty Week campaign image Credits: British Beauty Council/British Beauty Week

The British Beauty Week will also have a trade hub in Covent Garden, hosting a series of free panel discussions around key issues, such as sustainability, diversity, aesthetics licensing and the importance of responsible content creation.

Brands taking part in British Beauty Week 2023 include: L'Oreal, The Hut Group, Snapchat, Benefit, Boots, Superdrug, Business of Fashion, Bobbi Brown, Weleda, Elemis, Lush, Neal's Yard, Holland & Barrett, KMI Brands, SpaceNK, Hada Labo Tokyo, Treatwell, JC Decaux, Unidays, Unseen Beauty, Dr. Organic, Dr. Thomas Clinic, META, Glow Consultancy, Provenance, Pelham, and finally, Arkive, The Red Tree, Nutriburst, Navy Professional, Bolt Digital, Decree Skincare and Argentum Apothecary.