British Fashion Council partners with Digital Domain

The British Fashion Council is looking to improve its immersive content strategy, with a focus on interactive experiences, after signing a multi-year partnership with Digital Domain, the leading global immersive content studio.

As part of the partnership, all of the British Fashion Council's events and partners, including designers and brands will have access to Digital Domain's expertise to “influence content and engage with today's consumers, decision makers and fashion fans around the world”.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said: "The British Fashion Council has a strong legacy of being at the centre of innovation, and we are committed to continue pushing the quality of our content. Working with Digital Domain will allow us to do so and will give our designers an exciting platform to reach their fans around the world in a new engaging and interactive way.”

Alireza Saifi, VP of global business development, Digital Domain commented: "Digital Domain and the British Fashion Council joining forces will push the boundaries of content available for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

“The partnership will also empower all British Fashion Council partners and affiliates to fully maximise their collaborations and to better connect with their consumers through leveraging Digital Domain's expertise and capabilities.”

Digital Domain is known for pioneering visual effects, livestreaming events in 360° virtual reality, using augmented realities and technology to bring premium content and experiences to consumers.