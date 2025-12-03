Britishcore: Bomber jackets and plaid skirts. Young Londoners wear the look

Over the past two years, #Britishcore has taken social media by storm. It’s a quirky aesthetic that taps into a nostalgic yet distinctly modern vision of Britain today.

It’s a celebration of everyday life; less about afternoon tea at The Ritz and more about eating Greg’s sausage rolls in the street; less about a rainy walk across fields, more about walking to Tesco’s or to the pub for a Sunday roast.

When it comes to Britishcore fashion, it’s rooted in the gritty, urban cool of London streetwear. Bomber jackets, of the sort made popular in the 1970s, and other utility jackets are worn with tartan, plaid or check skirts, and mostly accessorized with loafers, low-top sneakers, or flat boots. Tartan plays a key role. Once tied to Scottish clan identity and later associated with British royalty, it was radically reimagined by Vivienne Westwood during both her punk and Anglomania periods. Her influence echoes today in the work of designers like Sinead Gorey and Chopova Lowena, who continue to reinterpret British heritage codes for a new generation.

But more than anything, it’s the effortless expression of British urban attitude seen on the streets of London that’s pushing Britishcore to the forefront of global fashion. For their winter ‘25 campaign, luxury brand Burberry is featuring actor Olivia Coleman, not in a stately home, but behind the counter in a fish and chip shop. Look out for more Britishcore statements in next year’s FW 2026 runway collections. Here are young Londoners on the street, wearing the Britishcore look.

A Barbour waterproof ‘Audrey’ checked hooded jacket and plaid ‘Wilma’ skirt with a cargo pocket; a bright green hobo bag by Marc Jacobs and Frye boots.A multi-plaid kilt with a decorated pin by Hairy Mary with a vintage flight jacket; white socks, black loafers and black satchel.Vivienne Westwood tee-shirt under a cropped blue cotton jacket and Susmie’s blue checked wrap skirt; black sheer knee socks and penny loafers.A black leather jacket with gold grommets, lace corset, brown check kilt, tweed cap, tooled belt, fringed bag and lace-up boots – all vintage.A cropped moto jacket in brown faux leather, a skirt made from two shirts, one tartan, one pin-dot; a satchel by Bershka and black slouchy boots.A cropped red leather jacket with black piping, a black lace camisole and a mid-length checked kilt and flat black boots.L: Black flight jacket over a blue/white striped shirt and a green leather tie with a black, grey and white checked skirt over khaki pants; a ‘Musubi’ Bag by Acne Studio and Converse sneakers; R: a cropped canvas jacket with a Collusion ruched detail cut out midi skirt in multi plaid, hobo bag and Converse sneakers.A nylon flight jacket and checked wool ‘Andrea’ scarf by APC, pieced-in long skirt with three different plaid patterns by Stefani Studio and Ugg x Ambush fluffy loafers.A silver puffa and a vintage skirt with horizontal tartan patchwork panels over stirrup pants and two tone sneakers.A white polo shirt with a long placket, gold buttons and an embroidered logo under a black velvet jacket with a vintage red tartan midi-length kilt, black boots and an off-white handbag.