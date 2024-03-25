Brunello Cucinelli reveals first eyewear collection under EssilorLuxottica

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has revealed its first eyewear collection through its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, set to go on sale globally.

The label, which signed a 10-year licensing agreement with the manufacturer in November 2022, had previously stepped into the category through a 2021 collaboration with Oliver Peoples, an EssilorLuxottica-owned brand.

Now, however, the duo have worked on the brand’s first sole line, which will be sold through Brunello Cucinelli boutiques and multi-brand stores dedicated to eyewear.

In a release, Cucinelli, the executive chairman and creative director of his namesake brand, said he admired the “excellent result of such formidable work and harmony” while comparing the background of his Solomeo-based operations to EssilorLuxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchi.

He added: “Leonardo was able to dream and transmit his enthusiasm to those who worked with him, first and foremost to the highly esteemed [chairman and CEO] Francesco Milleri, who with his special and brilliant humanity knows how to establish a relationship of respect and cordiality between our two teams, a measured approach that is the foundation of every humanistic endeavour.

“The phenomenal product resulting from this heartfelt collaboration represents an outstanding piece of luxury craftsmanship, as well as the Made in Italy that is recognised and embraced worldwide.”