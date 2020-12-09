Burberry and BFC team up for leftover fabrics initiative

Burberry has teamed up with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to launch ReBurberry Fabric, a pilot programme that will see the British luxury label donate leftover fabrics to fashion students most in need across the country.

The BFC, through the Institute of Positive Fashion and Colleges Council, will oversee the logistics of the fabric donations, with shipments going to students throughout the UK.

Burberry said it is working with BFC to create a process whereby logistics for donations will be centralised, “facilitating fair access to materials”.

“We are delighted to partner with the BFC to launch ReBurberry Fabric, as we continue to ensure we are meaningfully supporting the next generation of diverse voices across the country,” said Burberry’s vice president of corporate responsibility, Pam Batty.

“Providing resources for these communities in a sustainable way will enable them to bring their creativity to life, and continue through their programmes with the tools they need.”

Burberry to donate leftover fabrics to fashion students

The initiative aims to be rolled out as an industry-wide programme and hopes to act as a blueprint for other brands and colleges to work together to provide practical support to future talent, Burberry said.

“We look forward to seeing how donations can positively impact these academic institutions and students, and hope this is the beginning of a wider industry initiative to support these communities, now and in the future,” Batty continued.

It comes as fashion’s propensity for waste is being put under increasing scrutiny by the industry and its consumers. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, an estimated garbage truck worth of textiles is being thrown to the landfill or burned every second.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the BFC, said: “One of the BFC‘s priorities is to encourage the industry to move towards a circular fashion economy while supporting excellence in fashion design. We are delighted to work with Burberry, helping ensure students across the country have access to the best quality fabrics.

“Creative talent is at the heart of the industry and we are proud of our world leading colleges - being able to provide these students with such opportunities is a privilege.”