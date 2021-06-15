Burberry announces partnership with Mythical Games

Burberry has revealed it’s partnering with Mythical Games to launch a limited-edition game called Blankos Block Party.

The announcement was made by Mythical Games at the 2021 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Blankos Block Party will be an open-world multiplayer game with non-fungible token vinyl toys, called blankos. The virtual world is styled like a giant block party allowing gamers to explore racing, shooting, tag, collection, and more. During the game, the players can then collect, upgrade and sell the blankos - offering a new play-to-earn economy.

Rod Manley, chief marketing officer at Burberry said in a release: “Pushing boundaries and discovering new ways to innovate with our communities have always been at the heart of what we do as a brand.

“Being a part of this creative and pioneering community with Mythical Games is an incredible synergy for us and a perfect evolution of our existing engagement with the gaming communities.

“Launching our limited-edition Burberry Blanko in Blankos Block Party is our first exploration into the world of NFT’s; unlocking an entire new platform of possibilities, empowering digital natives and gamers to own a piece of our brand and to actively engage and participate with our house codes.

“We are incredibly excited to embark on this ground-breaking journey into the future of digital ownership in gaming.”

Mythical Games has also partnered with other artists for the new game including deadmau5, Quiccs, and El Grand Chamaco.

John Linden, CEO of Mythical said in a release: “Being featured at E3, announcing our first partnerships with world-famous brands and creators, and having one of the first NFT drops on Twitch - this is a huge moment for Mythical and a big step forward in our goal of making player-owned economies and play-to-earn games a reality.”

The Game will be released in July 2021.