Burberry carbon-neutral AW20 show marks launch of 'carbon insetting' project

Burberry has doubled down on its sustainability efforts and announced that its AW20 runway show on Tuesday was carbon-neutral, a move that marks the beginning of the British luxury brand’s ‘carbon insetting’ project.

In a push to reduce its carbon footprint, the label said it hosted its AW20 runway show in a “certified sustainable venue” and prioritised electric vehicles and avoided air freight.

Any remaining carbon emissions will be offset through a savanna fire management project which aims to reduce the risk of wildfires that have been ravaging Australia in recent months. Instead of gifting the event’s guests, the brand also opted to collaborate with PUR Projet and their local partner to plant trees in Australia on guests’ behalf.

Additionally, the label has launched a Regeneration Fund “to support a portfolio of carbon insetting projects to directly tackle the environmental impact of Burberry’s operations.” The projects will be implemented in the brand’s own supply chain and will promote biodiversity, restore ecosystems, support the livelihoods of local producers, and store carbon at source and removing it from the atmosphere.

Burberry is already carbon neutral in the Americas region, across its EMEIA retail stores and UK operations. The company also said it is on track to achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral in its own global operations by 2022.

Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry said in a statement: “At Burberry, we are passionate about creating real change in our industry to build a more sustainable future and I am proud that we can express this through our biggest brand moments like our runway shows. As we look to the future, our move to implement carbon insetting in our supply chain is testament to our restless approach to finding new ways to protect our environment and strengthen our deep commitment to our local communities.”