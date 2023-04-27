Burberry launches limited-edition scarf dedicated to King Charles III

British heritage brand and Royal Warrant holder Burberry has unveiled a limited-edition printed scarf celebrating the gardens at His Majesty King Charles III’s private residence at Highgrove.

The green-hued scarf showcases, created in partnership between Burberry and Highgrove, showcases an illustrated scene of the gardens of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The silk scarf reflects the synergies between both parties, explains Burberry in the press release, “from commitments to protecting the environment, an admiration of the natural world and the championing of quality craftsmanship”.

Image: Burberry; Highgrove silk scarf

Containing organic silk and finished with hand-rolled edges, the scarf’s design blends key features of the interlinked gardens of Highgrove, featuring birds and dragonflies, alongside wildflowers, such as delphinium, yellow rattle, snowdrop, ox-eye daisy, early purple orchids and fritillary, growing beneath silver birch and magnolia trees.

The limited-edition printed Highgrove scarf has been launched ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, which will take place on May 6. It is available to purchase in Burberry stores and online and at highgrovegardens.com and Highgrove stores, priced at 350 pounds.