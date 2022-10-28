Burberry links with two youth-based charities

British luxury label Burberry has announced two new partnerships with charities to help empower young people across the world.

The Burberry Foundation has linked up with International Youth Foundation (IYF), a global nonprofit, and OnSide, a national charity based in Bolton, England.

Burberry said Friday it will work with the charities to support initiatives that help young people globally to broaden their employability skills, enhance their creativity, and reach their potential.

“We are delighted to be partnering with IYF and OnSide,” said Burberry’s vice president of corporate responsibility Caroline Laurie.

“Our commitment to supporting communities is rooted in our heritage and by empowering the next generation and elevating youth voices, we can help our communities thrive. Together, with our combined passion and shared values, we will provide many young people with opportunities to make a positive difference around the world,” she said.

The announcement follows the launch of Burberry’s first social impact report. Since 2017, The Burberry Foundation and partners have positively impacted 1 million people, according to the report.