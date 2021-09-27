Burberry merges new and old in SS22 Animal Instincts collection

British fashion house, Burberry has digitally presented its spring/summer 2022 womenswear collection, Animal Instincts, colliding classic elements of the brand with a fresh design perspective. The digital show took place outside the typical fashion show schedule, coming right after the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week.

Mirroring the SS22 menswear collection, presented back in June, the new womenswear collection similarly took on a rebellious form, with exaggerated traits and raw details, aimed at “reinvigorating the traditional with a twist of youthful energy”. Deconstructed versions of the Burberry trench coat and gabardine led the way for the presentation, with either bold, striking silhouettes or cropped backs that revealed printed swimsuits.

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Additional outerwear offered new takes on construction, with oversized sleeves, collarless designs and raw hems that added to the intriguing details on some of the pieces. Others delivered an unstructured approach to British tailoring through the formation of boxy-fit blazers and scarf-like lapels that presented alternative styles.

Elements of the collection drew influences from the ‘Universal Passport’ looks, with graphic and geometric colour-blocking both layered and printed over a number of dresses, shirts, mesh tops and blazers. The abstract prints intended to reflect the structure of camouflage details, in a more obscure form.

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Accessories provided a further exploration of experimental design, including the use of baseball caps complete with neoprene, conceptual panels and over-the-knee sock boots with an open toe.

The digital presentation itself was certified carbon neutral as part of Burberry’s commitment through its Regeneration Fund, with measures taken to reduce the environmental impact of the event. Introduced in early 2020, the fund supports a variety of carbon insetting and offsetting projects directed around the footprint of the business.

In the display, areas of the runway were developed with the implementation of different techniques that offered a variety of sensory experiences. One room featured walls enveloped in recycled Burberry trench coats, while another more industrial setting had mounds of sparkles constructed to form the runway.

“To me, this presentation really represents the freedom of our imaginations: how we dream to come alive,” said Burberry CEO, Riccardo Tisci, in a release. “I wanted to move through a series of immersive spaces, each of them unique and unexpected in their sound, texture and experience. It’s that idea of flicking between the endless realities and fantasies we have at our fingertips each day.”

He concluded: “This is for my mother, Elmerinda, and to a journey full of new possibilities.”

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry