Burberry presents Thomas Burberry Prize at Royal Academy of Arts

UK luxury brand Burberry has announced the winner of the Thomas Burberry Prize for Print. The award is one of the nine awards granted by the academic institution Royal Academy of Arts (RA), reads a press release.

Daniel Lee, Burberry’s creative director and entrepreneur and creative Grace Ladoja selected the British artist Christine Wilkinson for this year's Thomas Burberry Prize.

Wilkinson presented a print entitled ‘Washing Machine 2’ at the summer exhibition of the UK institution Royal Academy of Arts which is located in London.

As part of the prize, Burberry and the Royal Academy of Arts will grant the creative 20,000 pounds (about 25,600 dollars) to support her artistry.

Fashion house Burberry and the Royal Academy of Arts have maintained “a longstanding partnership”, the release reads, which the Thomas Burberry Prize is a part of.

In addition, the luxury label has announced the launch of a schools scholarship grant and bursary in collaboration with the academy. The grant will cover the tuition of one future student at the RA and provide them with the funds to help pay for the cost of living in London.

The RA Summer Exhibition 2023 runs until August 20 at the main galleries of Burlington House, London.