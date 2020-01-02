Burberry unveils Chinese New Year 2020 campaign

British heritage brand Burberry is seeing red for its Chinese New Year 2020 campaign heralding “joy, health and happiness” in the Year of the Rat.

The 2020 campaign launched alongside a special Chinese New Year collection stars brand ambassador Zhou Dongyu alongside models He Cong and Liang Jiyuan.

Shot by photographer Leslie Zhang, the campaign highlights Burberry’s vivid red collection, featuring refined tailoring and sports-influenced pieces, as well as new iterations of the British label’s iconic Union sneaker and Lola bag.

Burberry’s Chinese New Year collection includes a limited-edition Thomas Burberry Monogram motif, inspired by the Chinese zodiac and animated with an original illustration in honour of the Year of the Rat, which appears throughout.

Key highlights includes an oversized sports-style scarf in wool-silk, jacquard-woven with Burberry’s logo and a refreshed Monogram motif celebrating the Year of the Rat, as well as a monogram motif cotton oversized hoodie, and a contrast sleeve monogram motif wool bomber jacket.

The Burberry Chinese New Year collection is available in select stores globally.

Images: courtesy of Burberry