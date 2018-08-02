Burberry unveils new logo

- Marjorie van Elven |
-
Burberry has a new visual identity. Ricardo Tisci, the label’s creative director since March, unveiled a new logo and monogram on his Instagram profile today. They were both designed by Peter Saville Studio.
“Peter is one of our generation’s greatest design geniuses. I’m so happy to have collaborated together to reimagine the new visual language for the house”, said Tisci, this time on Burberry’s Instagram account.
Burberry’s logo lost its famous knight illustration, and the brand’s name now comes in a modern, minimalist font. As for the monogram, it features the initials of Burberry’s founder, Thomas Burberry, interlocked in shades of orange, white and beige.
