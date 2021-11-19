Burberry wins Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award

Board International has announced that Burberry has won the 2021 Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for operations and supply chain.

The award is given to organisations or individuals who use technology to develop business and IT. Board International’s all in one decision making platform was selected by Burberry to streamline and digitize its merchandising and buying processes.

Board International delivered an integrated platform for the luxury brand, aimed at supporting the digitization of merchandising buying processes from global assortment definition to defining an initial buy by region, store and size.

“Board International has been a true partner and integrated member of our team since day one,” said Melanie Stocker, VP IT of product and supply chain at Burberry. “They have always worked to ensure we not only have world-class technology but also business specific best practices that helped us manage our collections.”

The Board platform was also designed with user friendliness in mind, in order to drive high user adoption and allow reporting from detailed buy overview to executive summaries.

“We are delighted to have helped Burberry boost allocation replenishment with our proven retail decision-making expertise in merchandise planning,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “Our entire team at Board International would like to congratulate the Burberry team and thank them for their trust and partnership.”