Burger King launches unisex merch with Katie Eary and Cloth Surgeon

Burger King UK has launched limited-edition unisex merchandise in collaboration with menswear designer Katie Eary and bespoke streetwear tailor Cloth Surgeon inspired by the fast-food hamburger chain’s ‘Gourmet Kings Range’ launch last week.

The one-off shirt design takes inspiration from Burger King UK’s new premium burgers, The Steakhouse and The Argentinian, which has been translated into an eye-catching camouflage print featuring the burgers main ingredients - tomatoes, rocket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and bacon.

Image: courtesy of Burger King

The ‘Fall Collection’ shirt is limited to just 100 and is only available to fans who order one of the new Gourmet Kings Range burgers via the Burger King App, where they will be entered into a prize draw.

British designer Katie Eary said of the ‘Fall Collection’ in a statement: “I’m honoured to be working with such a well-established restaurant and Burger King UK gave me the creative license to create something fresh and unique.

“A celebration of the new menu, the camo takes cues from the freshest ingredients, which has resulted in something special and never been seen before. Plus, I love how each shirt will offer a tangible benefit for those lucky Brits who get their hands on one – a worry-free way to indulge, spills or no spills and 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed.”

Image: courtesy of Burger King

Soco Nunez, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, added: “After months in the making, we are so excited to reveal our passion project to the world and celebrate the new Gourmet Kings Range, in collaboration with two cutting-edge craftsmen: Katy Eary and Cloth Surgeon.

“We want our fans to enjoy the premium ingredients of The Argentinian and The Steakhouse burgers without worrying about spillages and urge them to get gloriously messy.”