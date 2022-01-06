By Far collaborates with celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell

Accessories label By Far is collaborating with Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell on a collection of shoes and bags described as “red carpet-worthy collectables”.

The By Far x Mimi Cuttrell collection will launch exclusively on Net-a-Porter on January 7 and will feature nine new silhouettes, including two bag styles offering a timeless and subtle modern sensibility.

The collaboration will reform By Far’s signature styles with a sophisticated approach, explain the brand in the press release, with its signature sculpted heels featuring in the shoe line-up in various forms and heights, complementing boots, pumps, sandals and slingbacks.

Image: By Far; By Far x Mimi Cuttrell

The pieces are also further enhanced with colours, such as lime green and sunshine yellow, and textures, from By Far’s staple semi patent leather to soft French Nappa leather with gloss finish developed especially for the brand.

Commenting on the collaboration, Cuttrell said: “I have always loved By Far as a brand, we’ve collaborated on countless occasions with my clients. By Far pieces are the perfect modern staple, and it was a privilege to work with them on this design collaboration.

“My absolute favourite from the By Far x Mimi collection is the 99mm pump. Growing up, my mother always wore elegant vintage pieces. I inherited that love for timeless clothing from her and I drew inspiration from that. I love its classic versatility. I wanted this collection to be comfortable, wearable and chic.”

By Far co-founder, Valentina Ignatova added: “We love being motivated by another kind of energy, and with Mimi, it felt so natural as we all share the same values and aesthetics – a joint passion for craftsmanship and a strong sense of what women crave.

“Our approach to design and quality merges with Mimi’s unparalleled perspective on identifying trends and promoting confidence.”

