By Rotation partners with Lime to push low-impact festive consumerism

Fashion rental platform By Rotation has struck up a new partnership with Lime, an electric vehicle company, to encourage consumers to make more sustainable choices during the festive season.

The collaboration comes on the back of research suggesting that 95 percent of London-based women want to be more environmentally conscious this Christmas, despite 35 percent reporting they still purchase single-use outfits for seasonal events.

By Rotation says it intends to bridge this gap by offering access to rentable wardrobes across the UK capital, a mission that it hopes to bolster with Lime.

Through the partnership, customers who rent an outfit via the By Rotation app from November 26 can redeem a complimentary 10-minute Lime e-bike ride using a dedicated promo code. The offer runs until December 31, and is limited to the first 500 users.

The partnership aligns with a broader behavioural shift regarding sustainable transportation. According to By Rotation, more than a third of 18- to 34-year-olds say they plan to cycle to a Christmas party this year.

The initiative therefore underscores an increase in appetite for both circular fashion solutions and low-carbon mobility, two areas gaining traction as shoppers seek accessible, affordable and sustainable options during a high-consumption period.