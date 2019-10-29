C.L.A.S.S. holding masterclasses at London's Sustainable Angle studio

As a preview of the Future Fabrics Expo in January 2020, C.L.A.S.S. key members will bring a selection of innovative and responsible materials to the UK. Two masterclasses will be held at The Sustainable Angle's West London studio on November 7.

Based in Milan, C.L.A.S.S. is a unique multi-platform hub with a focus on integrating smart values into fashion, products and businesses. Since 2007, C.L.A.S.S. has become the global resource for smart material innovation, education, marketing and empowers businesses by providing them with the guidance needed to be competitive yet socially responsible.

Giusy Bettoni (CEO and founder of C.L.A.S.S.) and Luca Olivini (Eco Hub Material Manager) will be presenting innovative materials from the Smart Material Bank and will hold two masterclasses on the topics of responsible innovation and circular economy in the fashion industry.

C.L.A.S.S. will discuss how a new way of design thinking with materials can shift our culture and empower designers to be socially responsible while remaining competitive. During the masterclasses, the unique education platform and e-shop Smart Material Bank will also be presented. This platform aims to foster the creativity of responsible fashion students and designers with small order quantities.

The masterclasses will take place at London's Sustainable Angle studio where over 5000 sustainable materials from 170 global textile suppliers are showcased. Fabrics on display are suited for a wide range of market levels and product types, making it one of the largest and most diverse showrooms of commercially available sustainable materials in the fashion industry.

Photo: The Sustainable Angle Facebook