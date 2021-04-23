Caleres sets out 2025 sustainability targets

US footwear group Caleres has set out a number of sustainability targets it aims to hit before 2025 as part of its inaugural environmental, social, governance (ESG) report, published Thursday.

The company, whose portfolio of brands includes Vionic, Franco Sarto, Sam Edelman and Vince, said it aims to use environmentally preferred materials in 100 percent of its products and shoeboxes by 2025.

It also aims for 25 percent of footwear sold at Famous Footwear retail chains to be made using environmentally preferred materials.

The company also aims to reclaim, recycle, or refurbish 90,000 pairs of shoes each year.

Other goals include reducing waste by 50 percent in Caleres’ strategic sourcing supplier base; reducing energy consumption by 25 percent in Caleres-owned retail stores and distribution centers; and ensuring 100 percent of its strategic factories are “socially compliant and employ leading global social working standards”.

“At Caleres, how we do business has always been as important as how much business we do,” said chair and CEO Diane Sullivan in a statement.

She continued: “In the face of many challenges in 2020, our Associates have demonstrated remarkable creativity and determination. I am excited to highlight their efforts in our first ESG report and share our accomplishments to date. I know this passion and energy will carry forward as we pursue, track and report on our 2025 commitments.”