Calvin Klein unveils capsule collaboration with Blackpink’s Jennie

Calvin Klein has revealed that it has worked with Jennie Kim, singer and rapper from K-pop group Blackpink, on a co-created collection that takes cues from her wardrobe essentials.

The line, ‘Jennie for Calvin Klein’, includes a wide selection of underwear sets, denim pieces, sweats, fleece and knits, all updated through the use of a pastel colour palette curated by Kim herself.

Personalised details on each of the garments can also be seen, in the form of a reimagined Calvin Klein logo in the star’s handwriting.

In a release, Kim, who has been associated with the brand since 2021, said that the capsule was “an exciting progression” in their ongoing partnership.

She continued: “This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe.

“I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the colour palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer, added that the partnership stemmed from “an authentic place”, as the brand looked to deepen its relationship with its long-time collaborator.

The new drop, available from May 10, is the latest in Calvin Klein’s push to include Korean celebrities and influencers among its growing string of ambassadors.

Most recently, the brand appointed fellow K-pop star and member of Grammy-nominated band BTS, Jungkook, to join its line up, a move that ultimately led to many products sported by the star to sell out within minutes of his campaign’s release.