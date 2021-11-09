Canada Goose achieves responsible down certification

Canada Goose has received certification from the Responsible Down Standard.

The RDS is an international and voluntary program which ensures that down standards are applied throughout the supply chain, and monitors the chain of custody for certified materials. The RDS is focused on animal welfare and sustainability, with Canada Goose joining the ranks of other brands who have achieved this accreditation and share RDS’ values.

Canada Goose has been investing in its sustainability mission through its purpose platform, Humanature. As a certified RDS member, Canada Goose can continue to participate in the RDS Global Working Group in order to make sure that the RDS is continuing to evolve.

“We are driven by our purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm,” said Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose. “With today’s announcement, we have reached yet another milestone in the journey to deliver on our purpose, months ahead of schedule.”

The brand’s sustainability goals require it to be net zero in carbon emissions and for 90 percent of its fabrics to have received bluesign approval for responsible and sustainable fabrics by 2025.