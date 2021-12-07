Canada Goose, Bathing Ape and Concepts release unisex collection

Canada Goose, Bathing Ape and Concepts have released a unisex collection.

The six piece collection holds three outerwear pieces and three accessories, blending together the signature looks of each three brands.

Bape’s Abc Camo is featured throughout the capsule. The styles are built for protection from cold weather.

Alongside an interpretation of Canada Goose’s classic Expedition Parka, is the Chilliwack Bomber and the Crofton Shark Hoodie. The Expedition Parka is outfitted in Bape’s signature Abc Camo, available in black and white, combining technical durability with street style.

The Chilliwack Bomber is available in black, Abc Camo and Abc Snow Camo, and includes Bape and Concept signatures. With reinforced elbows in the abrasion areas and interior backpack straps, the bomber retains its original Canada Goose inspiration.

The Crofton Shark Hoodie is a lightweight layering option, reversible, and uses recycled materials. It also features Bape’s signature shark logo on the hood.

In the unisex accessories section, a toque, down filled scarf and blanket are featured. The toque, made with Merino Wool, is available in red, black, blue and white.

The down scarf is printed with the Abc Camo, Abc Snow Camo or black, and is made with Canada Goose’s recycled feather light ripstop fabric. The down blanket comes in Abc Camo, and can transform into a sleeping bag.

The collection is available in select Canada Goose, Concept and Bape stores, as well as on their websites.