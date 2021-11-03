Canada Goose donates to National Inuit Youth Council

Canada Goose has announced its intention to donate 150,000 dollars to the National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC) to mark International Inuit Day.

The funds come from Canada Goose employees, and will be donated by the NIYC to programs and community initiatives that will have the most impact.

“On behalf of the National Inuit Youth Council, I am honoured to receive these funds, which will help us engage with Inuit youth in Canada,” said the president of the National Inuit Youth Council, Brian Pottle. “NIYC works hard to ensure that our voices are represented and heard at leadership tables and that the messages that we carry are reflective of the lived experiences of young Inuit across Canada.”

Pottle also sits on the Board of Directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national representational organisation for Inuit in Canada. The ITK and Canada Goose partnership is a longstanding one, with collaborations such as the Project Atigi collection, which saw repurposed parkas donated to communities in the four regions of Inuit Nunangat.

The donation is the latest step in Canada Goose’s Humanature purpose platform, which aims to unite the brand’s sustainability initiatives with its value based ones. Last year the brand built upon its partnership with the ITK, and increased its support of Inuit communities.

“We find inspiration in northern landscapes and culture and hope to honour and celebrate the communities at the heart of Canada Goose in tangible, meaningful ways,” said Gavin Thompson, vice president of corporate citizenship at Canada Goose. “We are proud to partner with ITK and the National Inuit Youth Council to support the important work they are doing to amplify Inuit youth in Canada.”