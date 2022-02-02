Canada Goose teams up with Salehe Bembury for NBA capsule collection

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose is collaborating with acclaimed footwear designer Salehe Bembury, as part of its multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its annual All-Star celebration.

The limited-edition four-piece unisex collection is described as “bold and expressive” and features signature patterns and contrasting materials fused with Canada Goose’s functional DNA, while also embodying “the freedom of 90’s NBA style – bold, functional and limitless”.

Bembury, the American designer and architect of some of the most relevant sneaker designs of the past decade, took inspiration from his love of 90’s basketball culture to create a unisex capsule designed to “layer, mix and match in an innovative expression”.

“The NBA is the reason I became a designer, growing up watching games with my dad, and loving everything about 90’s basketball culture, from the ’94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince,” explained Bembury in a statement. “The 90’s were a time of fashion exploration, and that ethos is what I believe Canada Goose, the NBA and I have captured with this collection.”

Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury

The Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury collection include a parka coat, overalls, fleece and vest. The Canada Goose Expedition Parka, developed for scientists working in extreme weather conditions, has been reimagined with an overstated Chenille hood trim and removable vest, while the Concord Fleece features Bembury’s signature all-over thumbprint design.

There is also a Signal Vest with an exaggerated front hem for added coverage and protection and the Tundra Bib, a legacy Canada Goose style built to protect the lower body from extreme conditions, features adjustable elastic suspenders and an interior drawcord for an adaptable fit.

Each style also features an exclusive co-branded Canada Goose and Salehe Bembury tonal disc and label featuring Bembury's thumbprint motif and the NBA logo, added Canada Goose in the press release.

Image: Canada Goose; Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury

Woody Blackford, executive vice president of product at Canada Goose, said: “Salehe Bembury is one of the world’s most innovative designers of today and we are excited to work with him as this year’s design partner for the NBA All-Star 2022.

“Our NBA partnership has opened the door to bold new interpretations of the Canada Goose brand. This capsule combines the quality and function that Canada Goose is renowned for with the cultural richness of the NBA and Salehe’s boundless design approach.”

The Canada Goose and NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury launches on February 11 at Canada Goose London and Paris retail stores, wholesale partners and online at canadagoose.com.