Candiani launches e-commerce site, marks occasion with limited-edition collab

Italian denim mill Candiani has launched its first online e-commerce platform and has partnered with German brand Closed for a limited-edition capsule collection to mark the occasion.

The new Candiani Denim Store features a variety of limited-edition pieces exclusive to the store with brands such as Denham the Jeanmaker, Dondup, Blue of a Kind, and Atelier & Repairs.

The store also features The Indigo Icon collection, a modern take on German brand Closed’s popular women’s pedal pusher style, originally created in the 80s by Francois Girbaud.

The collection is made using the Italian company’s Corevatm technology, a plant-based yarn made from natural rubber, and comes in four contemporary washes developed in Candiani’s in-house development centre.

"Working with a company like Closed is important because like us, they value a strong partnership and R&D,” Alberto Candiani, fourth-generation son and mill owner, said in a statement. “This collaboration is about exclusivity and the combination of the two complementary identities of Closed and Candiani, two companies that have worked together since the 80s and since then, have continued to raise the bar of Denim innovation."

The Indigo Icon collection is available exclusively on Candiani’s new e-commerce platform and at its store in Piazza Mentana 3, Milan. Prices start from 195 euros.