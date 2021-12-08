Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion announces scholarship program

The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion has announced a new scholarship program.

The foundation is partnering on the program with the Fashion Institute of Technology, Howard University, Pensole Academy and Central Saint Martins - University of the Arts London.

The program will fund scholarships for around 100 students from underrepresented communities, including the BIPOC communities. It is aimed at students looking to pursue degrees in fashion and merchandising at one of the partnered institutions.

The foundation, which was established earlier this year by Capri Holdings Limited, will cover the tuition alongside room and board, and any internship related expenses. This will offer students a wider range of opportunities when it comes to obtaining work experience in the fashion industry.

“Our brands are deeply committed to helping students of all backgrounds have greater educational opportunities and real-world experiences,” said John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings. “These scholarships aren’t just designed to ease students’ financial pressures, they are also part of a larger effort to help remove systematic roadblocks and increase opportunities for racially and ethnically diverse students within the fashion industry.”

Capri Holdings has pledged 20 million dollars to advance equality and long-term change within the fashion industry. By supporting colleges and high schools in creating opportunities for people from a wide range of backgrounds, the company hopes to “position the next generation of talent.”

“I am truly humbled that Capri Holdings Foundation believes in our vision to diversify the industry by making it more accessible for those who may have never imagined that they could pursue design as a career,” said D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Academy. “This partnership will inspire thousands of consumers to become creators and will bring forth future leaders that will redefine our industry.”