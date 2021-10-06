Carbon38 partners with Breast Cancer Research Foundation

High-fashion athletic retailer Carbon38 has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for October. Throughout this month, a donation of 10 dollars will be made to BCRF for each pink item sold from Carbon38’s curated SHOP PINK, which includes both branded label and wholesale partners.

Carbon38 is known for being a large supporter of women-led businesses and organizations in the male-dominated activewear industry. Carbon38 and BCRF wanted to partner together because they are both committed to the well-being of women.

From now until October 30, donations will happen for all pink items bought, with a minimum donation of 10,000 dollars and a maximum donation of 25,000 dollars to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research and metastatic breast cancer research in the world.

“At Carbon38, we are a brand built by our community,” said Katie Warner Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Carbon39. “We are beyond privileged to have your loyalty and always look for ways to show our gratitude. For this reason, we are honored to be partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the month of October – highlighting a cause that touches so many members of our community and their loved ones. With your purchase from our SHOP PINK collection this month, you are contributing to BCRF’s research efforts that are dedicated to ending.”