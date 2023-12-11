Cariuma collaborates with Pantone to celebrate ‘Peach Fuzz’

Footwear brand Cariuma, known for its sustainable sneakers, has launched a collaboration with Pantone to celebrate ‘Peach Fuzz,’ the global colour authority’s colour of the year 2024.

‘Peach Fuzz’ is described as a “velvety, gentle peach tone,” that inspires “recalibration and an opportunity for nurturing, conjuring up an air of calm and offering us a space to feel, heal and flourish from”.

Cariuma x Pantone Colour of the Year collection Credits: Cariuma

Cariuma has utilised the warm and cosy shade in four new styles, including its ankle-skimming low-cut ‘Naioca’ sneaker made with organic canvas, natural rubber and recycled post-consumer plastic, and an updated version of the ‘Salvas,’ featuring clean classic lines that evoke old school aesthetics made with LWG-certified leather, natural rubber, eco Cordura on the uppers and recycled mesh and cork insoles.

There are also two colourways of the Oca Low, Cariuma’s comfortable sneaker described as a “timeless classic”. One features a bold ‘Peach Fuzz’ organic cotton canvas, while the other is a premium LWG-certified leather style in white with peach accents. Both have soles that use raw ethically tapped rubber that Cariuma states leaves the Brazilian trees unharmed in the process.

Cariuma x Pantone Colour of the Year collection Credits: Cariuma

The Cariuma x Pantone Colour of the Year collection is available via the brand’s website with prices ranging from 79 to 139 pounds. For each pair sold, Cariuma plants two trees in the Atlantic forest biome to help the overall reforestation of the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma x Pantone Colour of the Year collection Credits: Cariuma