Carolina Herrera backs 30th edition of CFDA Scholarship Programme

US luxury label Carolina Herrera has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to support the 30th anniversary edition of the organisation’s scholarship programme.

The brand announced the partnership on Instagram, where it revealed, together with the CFDA Women in Design Scholarship, that two Bachelor of Fine Arts fashion design students from New York had been selected as recipients for this year’s funding.

The duo, recognised for their “creative technical innovation and luxury craftsmanship”, will each receive scholarship support alongside a summer internship with the design team at Carolina Herrera.

In a statement, the brand’s creative director, Wes Gordon, said: “Mrs. Herrera began her career because another woman, Diana Vreeland, believed in her talent. This scholarship is about honouring craft, celebrating innovation, and ensuring that creative ambition is met with real opportunity.”

More broadly, the CFDA’s Scholarship Fund has also opened wider applications for third-year undergraduate and graduate students, who are invited to apply by April 10. 2026. This year’s specialisations include womenswear, menswear, unisex, accessories, textiles, knitwear and jewellery.

Over three decades of operating, the CFDA said its Scholarship Fund has awarded around 5.9 million dollars through 415 scholarships, as it looks to back emerging talent across the US. The organisation said this year marks the largest amount ever awarded to students, amounting to 1.52 million dollars in total funding.