Carolina Herrera launches extended sizing with 11 Honoré

Carolina Herrera is expanding her offering to extended sizes. The Venezuelan fashion designer—known for dressing notable First Ladies—and her eponymous label has announced that it will be partnering with the size-inclusive luxury retail site 11 Honoré for the new launch. The American retailer will be the first to partner with the label to offer sizes ranging from 14 to 20.

“We are honored to be introducing one of the most iconic American brands to 11 Honoré,” Patrick Herning, 11 Honoré’s founder, said in a statement. “ Carolina Herrera has been a top requested collection by our customer since launching and it also happens to be our largest investment in any single brand to date, which shows our utmost confidence in how well we know it will perform.”

Carolina Herrera will be launching with three pieces available in the extended sizes, which range from 1,690 USD to 3,990 USD and are currently available to buy on 11 Honoré’s website. Pieces include a V-neck gown with a cape and open back, a shirtdress, and an embellished caftan, each evoking the luxurious bohemian femininity the designer is so known for.

Images: Courtesy of 11 Honoré