Carolina Herrera to host Resort 2025 show in Mexico City

New York-based luxury label Carolina Herrera has announced it will be hosting a runway show for its Resort 2025 collection Mexico City on November 14.

The brand said the show, which will take place at a currently undisclosed location, would be the first time it is to present a collection that aligns with the in-store calendar.

It will also shortly follow its upcoming SS25 runway part of September’s New York Fashion Week, for which the brand is already a long-standing regular of.

Since last year, however, Carolina Herrera has begun venturing out of its New York base, exploring new show destinations in the pursuit of strengthening consumer ties.

In June 2023, this strategy went underway in the form of a Resort collection runway in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, allowing the brand to explore its Latin DNA “from a different geographical and cultural vantage point”.

This was followed up by participation in Dubai Fashion Week in October, where Carolina Herrera showcased its SS24 collection alongside 24 other designers in what was described by organisers at the time as “a testament to the growing significance of Dubai as a global fashion hub”.