Cartier releases Love Is All film

Cartier has released its Love Is All film.

Shot by director and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the film brings together many friends of Cartier. The cast includes Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams.

“It is part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration. Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy,” said Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Cartier.

Filmed in Paris, Los Angeles and Shanghai, the film encapsulates family in all forms, and highlights the importance of “cultural and artistic diversity” at Cartier.

The film is set to a 70s pop melody, composed by Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio called Everybody’s Got To Live Together.