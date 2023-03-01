Casablanca and Caviar Kaspia team up on capsule collection

Luxury eatery Caviar Kaspia has teamed up with Casablanca on a 10-piece capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as a co-branded tin of caviar.

Launching on March 2, the ‘Casa Kaspia’ capsule features Casablanca’s signature silk shirts with intricate prints of hand-painted visages, inspired by the iconography, mosaics and historic branding of the Caviar Kaspia restaurants.

Image: Casablanca; ‘Casa Kaspia’ capsule collection

There are also sporty jersey pieces emblazoned with a unique Casa Kaspia logo, alongside relaxed sweats and a baseball cap with an embroidered Casa Kaspia logo.

Commenting on the collaboration, Charaf Tajer, creative director at Casablanca, said in a statement: “Caviar Kaspia is one of my favourite places to visit in Paris, the restaurant has great finesse in the way it unites fine dining with the fashion community. This collaboration offered us an opportunity to reconnect with old mutual friends too, tapping into our community with great food, and an atmosphere that only our two worlds can manifest.”

Image: Casablanca; ‘Casa Kaspia’ capsule collection

Ramon Mac-Crohon, chief executive at Caviar Kaspia Group, added: “I met Charaf some time ago at Caviar Kaspia, and we quickly realized we share a love of timeless luxury, something that both of our brands are built on.

“Caviar Kaspia is a Parisian institution, symbolizing a certain classic and luxurious “art de vivre” that effortlessly adapts to the current times. Casablanca shares this same passion for the past, with an eye to the future. I love how Casablanca captures the essence of timeless sport-chic infused with a vintage aesthetic. This collaboration is a celebration of our friendship and lifestyles.”

The ‘Casa Kaspia’ collection will be available from both brands’ websites, with prices ranging from 24 to 890 euros / 25 to 945 US dollars.