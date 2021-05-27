Casablanca and New Balance launches new 237 red monogram edition

Après-sport fashion house Casablanca and New Balance Athletics have collaborated to launch the 327 and 237 red monogram editions.

This is the second launch between the two brands with the new style 237 that encompasses a wedged heel, suede, mesh, and nylon upper, and Casablanca’s signature monogram design.

New Balance top brand ambassador and tennis star, Coco Gauff said in a release: “ New Balance and Casablanca have always brought a fresh take on elegance and sport through their collaborations.

“Getting to mix my world of tennis and my love for fashion was a super fun experience being involved with this project.”

Casablanca and New Balance 327, courtesy of New Balance

The two styles will go on sale globally on May 28.