Casablanca and New Balance set to release fourth collaboration

Parisian apparel brand Casablanca has announced an additional collaboration with footwear powerhouse New Balance, presenting the new Casablanca x New Balance XC - 72.

The limited design will be available in two colourways. An orange and green colour scheme aims to pay homage to the first collaboration, while the red and yellow style with black accents is inspired by luxury car designs. Each model is designed with the heritage of New Balance in mind, bringing a new aesthetic to past designs.

The shoe officially debuted in Casablanca’s AW21 campaign film, where the brand gave potential buyers a first glimpse of the upcoming models.

Charaf Tajer and Steve Grimes, Casablanca’s creative director and art director, said in a release: “From when we first started working on the collaboration, we dubber it the ‘sports car for your feet’ as it evokes that feeling of when you first saw a luxury car as a child, you knew it was a car…but it was different to any car you’d seen before. It’s a feeling, a sense of wonder, designed to perform, designed to be special.”

The two brands have previously collaborated on successful shoe launches before, the first in April 2020 with a similar 327 collection, which the new designs are reminiscent of.

The limited collection is set to launch from August 27 through both Casablanca and New Balance’s official sites, as well as selected retailers.