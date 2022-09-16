Castore inks long-term partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing

British sportswear brand Castore has announced a long-term partnership with Formula 1 team Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The partnership will see the Manchester-based brand dress the Oracle Red Bull Racing team from the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season, with its branding featuring on the race suits of drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

The brand will also run the team’s licensed merchandise programme to provide products for its global fanbase.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most iconic F1 teams of modern times,” said Tom Beahon, who founded Castore in 2015 with his brother Phil.

“Not only are they an impressive brand but we share the mindset of relentlessly pursuing ways to optimise performance, encapsulated by Castore’s motto ‘Better Never Stops’,” he said.

It is the latest in a string of high-profile sport partnerships announced by Castore in recent years. The sportswear label has previously inked deals with Formula 1 team McLaren Racing, and is also backed by British tennis player and Wimbledon winner Andy Murray.

Christian Horner, the CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said Catsore’s “expertise in sports science, materials and engineering” will help the team meet its goals.

He said: “Formula 1 is a tremendously demanding environment. In 2023 we’ll race in 24 different locations around the world, in conditions that range from freezing cold to soaring heat and energy-sapping humidity.

“Our team members have to be equipped to perform no matter what they encounter, and sportswear optimised for functionality and comfort is a crucial component in achieving the level needed to win.”