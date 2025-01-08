Castore signs partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One team

Castore, the British performance sportswear brand and global supplier of sports apparel, has strengthened its presence in F1 and motorsport after signing a new partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One team.

As part of the deal, Castore will become the official team kit partner, supplying the teamwear and producing an official Alpine drive collection, as well as official on and off-track apparel for the team, the Alpine Academy, and Alpine Sim Racing.

In addition, Castore will produce replica teamwear and dedicated fanwear, as well as manage and operate the official Alpine Racing e-commerce retail website.

Tom Beahon, co-founder and co-chief executive of Castore, said in a statement: “This partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One team is an incredibly exciting development for Castore.

“F1 is a huge growth sport globally, and a big focus area for Castore – we love that our offer in the space brings fans closer to the action. We’re really looking forward to seeing Castore’s wings represented in a competitive environment next season.”

David Warren, global marketing director at BWT Alpine Formula One team, added: “We are very pleased to announce our exciting new partnership with Castore, which will enable us to elevate our teamwear, as well as improving the overall product offering we have available for dedicated fans of the team who represent us watching at home and at the race circuits we visit around the world.

“We look forward to working closely together with Castore to create exciting and unique ranges of clothing that will be available to our fans worldwide and we can’t wait to see them supporting us in our colours throughout the season.”

Castore also has similar partnership deals with McLaren F1 and Oracle Red Bull Racing.