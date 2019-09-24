Central Saint Martin’s students dominate International Jewellery London Prize

International Jewellery London Prize’s Bright Young Gems award is in its 14th consecutive year, selecting the brightest and most talented designers who are recent graduates or current students of jewellery schools in the UK. Bright Young Gems 2019 is IJL’s hunt to find the best new talent in UK-based jewellery design. On August 20th, four winners were chosen by leading names and brands. These stellar designers were granted the unique opportunity to have their work exhibited at IJL, a premier jewellery industry show and to gain important insight on how to navigate the industry from dedicated mentors and experts before and during the event.

The winners of Bright Young Gems 2019 combine an eclectic taste in jewellery-making with a deep understanding and sharp eye for jewels in mood, pattern, colour and expression. The winning designers of this year include Isla Gilham, whose playful collection experiments with a relationship between ‘bites’ of gemstones and the display of Michelin-star delicacies.

Eloise Kramer, a designer with a contemporary approach for the poetic and whimsical, as translated through her jewellery collection with elements of art and nature.

Lingjun Sun, an expert opal cutter whose collection: ‘Crosscut Cabouchon’ brings a fresh, ground-breaking vision of the gemstone.

Wen-Ju Tseng, a designer whose statement collection: ‘How Valuable Are You?’ serves as political dialogue to highlight and debunk toxic standards in society with everyday objects as the basis for her jewellery.

This year’s panel of judges comprised of established and award-winning designers Dinny Hall and Bobby White; alongside industry consultant Nyasha Pitt; Charlie Miller, Executive Fashion & Jewellery Director at Porter; and Katerina Perez, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of KaterinaPerez.com and IJL Blog Award winner 2018.

The four winning designers won the chance to exhibit at IJL in September, as well as attend a one-day mentoring workshop with leading jewellery experts in June. This workshop helped the winners maximise their IJL experience, reaping the benefits of exhibiting at the UK’s premier jewellery industry show.

Photos: Bright Young Gems 2019, IJL