CFDA and OpenAI launch Innovation Hub to develop AI solutions for fashion

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has teamed up with OpenAI on a two-year initiative that looks to bring AI tool builders together with CFDA members, with the goal of driving creativity and growth across the industry.

As part of the partnership, the duo have launched the Innovation Hub, described as a “designer-centric approach to AI integration” that aims to establish cooperation on the creation of AI solutions to meet industry needs.

For the first year, six fashion brands will be partnered with six AI tool builders for a year-long collaboration during which they will develop pilot projects designed to illustrate how AI tools could advance the fashion industry. OpenAI will offer over 300,000 dollars in grants, as well as unlimited access to its tools

To kick the programme off, a full-day event, the Innovation Sprint, will be hosted allowing AI developers to showcase their prototypes addressing fashion challenges. Following a selection and pairing process, matched cohorts will then take part in workshops, mentorship and pilot development ahead of a Demo Day in New York.

In a statement, CFDA, CEO and president Steven Kolb, said: “The Innovation Hub speaks to CFDA’s mission to amplify creative excellence, promote business longevity, and foster positive industry change. When approached responsibly, AI bridges the gap between fashion and emerging technology. It can be a powerful creative and business tool for American fashion in areas such as design, customer experience, manufacturing, sustainability, accessibility, inclusivity, and marketing.”