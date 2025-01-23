CFDA and Swarovski expand partnership with Re:Generation Innovation Fund

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced a “newly evolved partnership” with the Swarovski Foundation in the form of a fund designed to support early-stage creatives with innovation at the core of their new business ventures.

The ‘Re:Generation Innovation Fund’, which has now opened its applications for 2025, is seeking “future-minded early emerging individuals” from design creatives to material innovators, among other entrepreneurs.

One recipient, to be announced in spring, will receive a 30,000 dollar financial grant as well as a six-month business mentorship, after which they will be given the opportunity to share their vision via an autumn 2025 showcase.

This iteration of the fund comes in addition to the Re:Generation Innovation Scholar Award launched in 2021, intended to support undergraduate students’ future and invest in creatives dedicated to innovating in fashion. Three students have previously been named recipients.

In a release, CFDA CEO, Steven Kolb, said the new fund marked “an exciting new chapter" in the council’s partnership with Swarovski, going “beyond traditional support and directly empower[ing] emerging creatives to turn their visionary ideas into tangible impact”.

Kolb continued: “By providing both financial resources and mentorship, we’re helping to bridge the gap between creativity and commerce, ensuring that groundbreaking concepts have the opportunity to thrive in today’s ever-evolving fashion landscape.”