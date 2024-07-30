CFDA and Tiffany & Co launch new jewellery design award

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. have teamed up to launch a new award for jewellery design talent.

The Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award aims to spotlight jewellery designers in the US who are ‘committed to driving inclusivity within the design industry’.

Selected participants will receive mentorship and delve into the spaces and history of the jewellery house.

Out of the participants, one designer will be selected to embark on a one-year fellowship within the Tiffany & Co. design department and they will receive a 50,000 dollar cash prize.

Applications for the 2024 fellowship programme are open until August 16, 2024. The shortlisted applicants will be announced in fall 2024 and the winner is expected to be announced early next year.

The 2024 selection committee consists of the following industry professionals: Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product, communications and industrial at Tiffany & Co., Frank Everett, vice chairman of Jewellery at Sotheby’s, Bethann Hardison, CFDA board member and advocate, actress, producers and best selling author Gabrielle Union, creative director and stylist Jahleel Weaver, Jason Wu, founder and chief creative officer and CFDA member, and supermodel and actress Joan Smalls.

Commenting on the news in a release, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement: “This first-ever award with a sole focus on jewellery is a testament to CFDA's longstanding commitment and mission to celebrate American creative excellence.”

He continued: “Through the CFDA IMPACT program, we are thrilled to partner with Tiffany & Co., a cornerstone House with an iconic heritage, and Tiffany Atrium to identify and cultivate an inclusive next generation of American jewellery designers.”

“The inaugural Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award uplifts Tiffany Atrium’s commitment to fostering lasting change across the jewellery and design industries,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product, communications and industrial at Tiffany & Co. added on his part.

“With a rich history of supporting inclusivity and creative excellence, Tiffany & Co. continues to be a champion for creative expression and social impact,” Arnault concluded.