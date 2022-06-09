CFDA announces 2022 Fashion Awards date with Amazon Fashion as sponsor

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that Amazon Fashion will be serving as the presenting partner for its upcoming 2022 Fashion Awards.

“We’re delighted to partner with the CFDA to bring our innovation and resources to the larger fashion community and to champion CFDA’s mission of strengthening American fashion,” said president of Amazon Fashion, Muge Erdirik Dogan, in a release.

Dogan continued: “This collaboration allows us to further our support of both emerging and well-established designers, creating a fresh way to connect brands with our diverse fashion-engaged customer base.”

The event, which is to be held November 7 at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, New York, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Alongside Amazon Fashion, the awards are to be co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.